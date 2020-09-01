Search

Former Tottenham defender Sebastien Bassong featured for Haringey Borough

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 01 September 2020

Sebastien Bassong

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Sebastien Bassong was back in north London, but playing for Isthmian Premier Division outfit Haringey Borough.

The 34-year-old decided to turn out for Tom Loizou’s side as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Hanwell Town in pre-season at Coles Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Cameroon International that has played for a number of clubs including Spurs, Newcastle United, Norwich City and more recently Peterborough United is clearly not ready to retire yet despite being without a club.

Whether or not he could or would actually sign for Haringey is unknown but he definitely brought attention to their pre-season clash.

Haringey will now start to further their preparations for the new season as they host an Queens Park Rangers development squad on Tuesday evening at Coles Park Stadium.

It is then a match against National League outfit Sutton United on Saturday, September 12 before they start the Isthmian Premier Leagues season the following weekend.

The Isthmian League fixtures were released late last week and Borough will start off with a trip to Corinthian Casuals before hosting Bognor Regis Town the following week.

It is then a home match against Leatherhead on Saturday, October 3 before a mid-week trip to Hornchurch then back home to face East Thurrock United on the weekend.

