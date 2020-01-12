Isthmian Premier: Folkestone Invicta 1 Haringey Borough 1

Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough

Haringey Borough nabbed a vital 1-1 draw against league leaders Folkestone Invicta despite being depleted through injury and suspensions.

Joshua Vincent netted in the 80th minute for the hosts but Romoluwa Akinola levelled the scored with one minute left in the encounter at The Build Kent Stadium.

Manager Tom Loizou had a tough job with team selection as defender Coby Rowe left the club to join National League outfit Sutton United ahead of the clash.

Goalkeeper Valery Pajetat, Lionel Stone, Rakim Richards, Michael O'Donoghue, Chiduben Onokwai, Michael Ademiluyi all ruled out through injury and illness while Dimitri Froxylias was suspended.

Back against the walls they put in a strong effort and it took until the 80th minute for Folkestone to get off the mark as Vincent found the net even with Haringey getting Salvyn Kisitu sent off in the 67th minute.

Borough fought back to seal a 1-1 draw as Akinola struck a lovely effort past goalkeeper Tim Roberts one minute before full-time.

Folkestone Invicta: Roberts, Vincent, Blanks, O'Mara, Davies, Dolan, Heard, Everitt (McCann 77), Jackson, Dos Santos (McKenzie 71), Ter Horst.

Unused subs: Hasler, Sterling, Newcombe.

Haringey Borough: Miles, Ismail, Kisitu, Djassi-Sambu, Demetriou, Alexandrou, Michael-Percil, Aresti, Solomou (McDonald 73), Durojaiye, Akinola.

Unused subs: Panagiotou, Loizou, Dervishan.