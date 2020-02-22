Isthmian League: Folkestone Invicta 0 Wingate & Finchley 1

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight looks down at his watch (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley upset high-flying hosts Folkestone to climb out of the Isthmian League Premier Division relegation zone on Saturday.

Spencer Knight's improving side made it 10 points from a possible 12 as to a second-half goal from Jayden Antwi silenced the majority in a crowd of 554.

Jerson Dos Santos had an early effort ruled out for offside for the home side before Charlie Ruff had penalty claimed waved away for Blues.

Luke Ifil forced Tim Roberts to tip his shot wide midway through the half and Tyler Sterling curled just wide of the post, with Shane Gore scrambling across his line on 27 minutes, but Ruff then fired a 25-yard free-kick just past the post eight minuets later.

Gore was quickly off his line to block Ira Jackson's effort, after a crossfield pass found him in space, and Wingate's Great Evans saw a shot on the turn float just over the crossbar on the stroke of half time.

The second half was nine minutes old when Antwi saw his effort loop up and over Roberts following a goalmouth scramble and Kane Farrell fired just over from distance soon after.

Jackson curled a free-kick just wide midway through the half, then rolled the ball past Gore only to see Ahmet Rifat clear off the line on 70 minutes.

Gore saved from Sterling's audacious free-kick, then saw another Jackson set-piece bend just wide of the post two minutes from time as Wingate held on for a memorable win that saw them climb to 19th.

Wingate: Gore, Dole, Farrell, Rifat, Eales (Bancroft 73), Platt, Ifil, Tejan-Sie, Evans, Ruff (Sayoud 84), Antwi (Jellis 67).

Unused subs: Kennedy, Woods-Garness.

Attendance: 554.