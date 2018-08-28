Wingate to visit Hemel in FA Trophy

New Wingate & Finchley manager Glen Little on the touchline (pic: Martin Addison). Archant

The draw for the second round of this season’s FA Trophy has been made

Wingate & Finchley will visit Hemel Hempstead Town of the Vanarama National League South in the second round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The draw was made live on talkSPORT2 on Monday afternoon, with all 32 sides remaining in the competition involved.

The Blues have been handed an away draw against the Tudors, who play at Vauxhall Road.

Wingate made it through to the second round with a victory over one of Hemel’s divisional rivals on Saturday, beating Dulwich Hamlet 2-0 at home.

Under manager Glen Little, the Maurice Rebak Stadium side will hoping to cause another cup shock against the Tudors.

If they can get the better of Hemel, it will be another exciting step on a journey through the FA Trophy for Wingate.

Ties in the second round will take place over the weekend of January 12, with victors pocketing £7,000 in prize money.

FA Trophy second round, selected ties: Hemel Hempstead Town v WINGATE & FINCHLEY.