FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil set to be replayed

PUBLISHED: 16:38 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 21 October 2019

Coby Rowe of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Coby Rowe of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil, which was abandoned due to alleged racist abuse, will be replayed on Tuesday, October 29.

But tomorrow's Isthmian Premier Division game away at Bowers & Pitsea has been postponed following the events of Saturday's FA Cup tie.

Haringey manager Tom Loizou made the decision to take his players off the pitch after goalkeeper Valery Pajetat reportedly had objects thrown at him and defender Coby Rowe was allegedly racially abused.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old man from Chard and Yeovil on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

The Borough will progress to the first round of the FA Cup for the second season running if they can win the replay.

In a statement, the FA said it was "deeply concerned" about the allegations and is investigating what happened "as a matter of urgency".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 5272/19 Oct.

The game will kick off at 7.45pm.

