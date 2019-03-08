Search

Advanced search

FA Cup: Haringey Borough 1 Cray Wanderers 0

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 07 October 2019

Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough 1 Cray Wanderers 0

Haringey Borough booked their place in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Cray Wanderers at Coles Park on Saturday.

Dimitri Froxylias' second half penalty was enough to hand Borough the win over their Isthmian League Premier Division rivals after Georgios Aresti was fouled by Mitchell Nelson.

Cray had the ball in the net in the first half through Joe Taylor but it was ruled out for offside.

Haringey also threatened in the first half - Froxylias shooting over before Anthos Solomou volleyed off target.

Borough put pressure on their opponents in the second half and were rewarded on 58 minutes when Aresti was fouled and Froxylias calmly converted the spot-kick.

Chances were hard to come by for Wanderers as Haringey's defence stayed firm to secure the win.

Most Read

Muswell Hill businesses ‘save Christmas’ and fund tree a year after embarrassment

The 2018 Muswell Hill Christmas tree was not well-received. Picture: Supplied

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tube drivers’ go-slow policy in protest against Northern line noise could be music to passengers’ ears

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Drama at Alexandra Palace? Talk to be held discussing the tumultous history of Ally Pally’s theatre

Restoration of the Victorian Theatre at Alexandra Palace

Ham&High letters: Climate emergency, 5G and Brexit

Climate assembly at Belsize Community Library. Picture: MYRA NEWMAN

Most Read

Muswell Hill businesses ‘save Christmas’ and fund tree a year after embarrassment

The 2018 Muswell Hill Christmas tree was not well-received. Picture: Supplied

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tube drivers’ go-slow policy in protest against Northern line noise could be music to passengers’ ears

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Drama at Alexandra Palace? Talk to be held discussing the tumultous history of Ally Pally’s theatre

Restoration of the Victorian Theatre at Alexandra Palace

Ham&High letters: Climate emergency, 5G and Brexit

Climate assembly at Belsize Community Library. Picture: MYRA NEWMAN

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Winks gives backing to Tottenham boss Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (left) and Christian Eriksen in conversation (Pic: Yui Mok/PA)

FA Cup: Haringey Borough 1 Cray Wanderers 0

Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Hat-trick hero Tompkins delighted with his and Saracens efforts in the win at Northampton Saints

Saracens' Nick Tompkins bagged a hat-trick against Northampton Saints. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Exciting effort pleases Saracens boss after grabbing 50 points in Northampton Saints win

Saracens travelled to Franklin's Gardens to take on Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Bears and Raiders give London an NFL game to match the occasion at Tottenham

Oakland Raiders Maurice Hurst celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears Chase Daniel (not in picture) and the game finishing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists