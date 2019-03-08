FA Cup: Haringey Borough 1 Cray Wanderers 0

Georgios Aresti of Haringey Borough.

Haringey Borough 1 Cray Wanderers 0

Haringey Borough booked their place in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Cray Wanderers at Coles Park on Saturday.

Dimitri Froxylias' second half penalty was enough to hand Borough the win over their Isthmian League Premier Division rivals after Georgios Aresti was fouled by Mitchell Nelson.

Cray had the ball in the net in the first half through Joe Taylor but it was ruled out for offside.

Haringey also threatened in the first half - Froxylias shooting over before Anthos Solomou volleyed off target.

Borough put pressure on their opponents in the second half and were rewarded on 58 minutes when Aresti was fouled and Froxylias calmly converted the spot-kick.

Chances were hard to come by for Wanderers as Haringey's defence stayed firm to secure the win.