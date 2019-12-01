Search

Wingate & Finchley earn point at promotion hopefuls Enfield Town

PUBLISHED: 10:27 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 01 December 2019

Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Enfield Town 2 Wingate & Finchley 2

Wingate & Finchley held promotion hopefuls Enfield Town to a well-needed point as they drew 2-2 away from home.

The Blues stormed to a 2-0 thanks to a brace from Oluwaseun Akinsanya but goals from Muhammadu Faal and Joseph Payne meant they had to settle for a share of the spoils at Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

In the 37th minute a free-kick was floated into Enfield's box, and it was half cleared but only as far as Akinsanta, who controlled it on his chest then poked it into the top corner.

They took that lead into the half-time break and then soon doubled their lead just six minutes into the second-half.

Alfanso Kennedy slide the ball back for Charley O'Keefe and he drilled a low cross through the goalkeeper's legs for Akinsanya to tap his second goal of the match home at the back post.

In the 56th minute the ball found its way through to Faal who fired across goalkeeper Shane Gore to reduce the deficit.

Wingate looked set to hold on for the win until a free-kick bounced around in their box before Joseph Payne fired home on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-2 and earn Enfield a point.

Enfield Town: McDonald, Muleba, Payne, Thomas, Weatherstone (Hatton 72), Wilson, Youngs (Mubiayi 79), Blackman, Bricknell, Faal, Charles (Bowling 70).

Unused subs: Lynch and Esan.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, O'Keefe, Rifat, Forino-Joseph, Hall (Grace 60), Fleming, Oluwatimilehin, Akinsanya (Read 65), Ruff, Kennedy.

Unused subs: Abrahams, Ochieng, Tejan-Sie.

