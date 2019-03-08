10-men Wingate & Finchley fail to hold off Rocks

Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier Division: East Thurrock United 3 Wingate & Finchley 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley are now eight games without a win in the league as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to league new boys East Thurrock United.

Blues Charlie Ruff opened the scoring but it counted for nothing as Mitchell Gilbey, Sewa Marah and Sean Bonnet-Johnson all scored in the final ten minutes for the Rocks to seal the win at Rookery Hill.

New signing Oluwaseun Akinsanya knocked it past his man in the box before squaring to Charlie Ruff who set himself before firing into the roof of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

They then held onto that lead until the half-time break and for the early proceedings of the second-half.

In the 70th minute the hosts were awarded a penalty and Wingate were reduced to 10-men as Tanasheh Abrahams was sent off.

You may also want to watch:

Frankie Merrifield stepped up to take the spot kick but fired his effort over the crossbar.

John Coventry's men eventually got their equaliser with six minutes left when Mitchell Gilbey fired home through a crowded box.

Three minutes later they took the lead as Sewa Marah smashed home a shot before Sean Bonnet-Johnson sealed a 3-1 win in the 90th minute as he volleyed home.

East Thurrock United: Giddens, Ring, Brown, Sheehan, Scott, Marlow, Clark (Bonnett-Johnson 58), Olukoga, Merrifield, Harris (Marah 82), Gilbey.

Unused subs: Da Cruz.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, Abrahams, Rifat, Forino-Joseph, Grace, Kennedy (Fleming 60), Oluwatimilehin, Akinsanya (McKeown 83), Ruff (Ochieng 74), Tejan-Sie.

Unused subs: Michael-Percil and Platt.