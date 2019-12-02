Haringey Borough suffer defeat at East Thurrock United

Isthmian Premier League: East Thurrock United 4 Haringey Borough 2

Haringey Borough endured a 4-2 defeat to recently relegated East Thurrock United despite getting an early lead in the contest.

Anthos Solomou gave Borough a lead but four unanswered goals from The Rocks Darren Foxley, Amos Nasha, Frankie Merrifield, and Mitchell Gilbey sealed the points for the hosts despite a consolation goal from Chiduben Onokwai at Rookery Hill.

Striker Solomou found the back of the net in the 24th minute to give the visitors Haringey the lead but Darren Foxley levelled the score only nine minutes later.

Hosts East Thurrock United struck home twice more before the break through Nasha and midfielder Merrifield to make it 3-1 heading into the half-time break.

Former Canvey Island and Tilbury midfielder Gilbey added to the host tally in the 61st minute as he made it 4-1 and pretty much put the game to bed.

Haringey striker Chiduben Onokwai did reduce the score to 4-2 and gave the visitors a life line as he netted with just 10 minutes left to play in the match, but it proved to be too little too late.

East Thurrock United: Giddens, Ring, Brown, Nasha, Scott, Sheehan, Foxley, Gilbey (Bonnet-Johnson 63), Merrifield, Harris (Clark 30), Cossington

Unused subs: Da Cruz and Olukoga.

Haringey Borough: Casillas Carro, Staunton, Demetriou, Richards, Alexandrou, Durojaiye, Akinola (McDonald 20), Aresti, Onokwai, Froxylias, Solomou (Panagiotou 68).

Unused subs: Ismail, Djassi-Sambu, Beattie.