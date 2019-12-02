Search

Advanced search

Haringey Borough suffer defeat at East Thurrock United

PUBLISHED: 10:46 08 December 2019

Chid Onokwai of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Chid Onokwai of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier League: East Thurrock United 4 Haringey Borough 2

Haringey Borough endured a 4-2 defeat to recently relegated East Thurrock United despite getting an early lead in the contest.

Anthos Solomou gave Borough a lead but four unanswered goals from The Rocks Darren Foxley, Amos Nasha, Frankie Merrifield, and Mitchell Gilbey sealed the points for the hosts despite a consolation goal from Chiduben Onokwai at Rookery Hill.

Striker Solomou found the back of the net in the 24th minute to give the visitors Haringey the lead but Darren Foxley levelled the score only nine minutes later.

Hosts East Thurrock United struck home twice more before the break through Nasha and midfielder Merrifield to make it 3-1 heading into the half-time break.

You may also want to watch:

Former Canvey Island and Tilbury midfielder Gilbey added to the host tally in the 61st minute as he made it 4-1 and pretty much put the game to bed.

Haringey striker Chiduben Onokwai did reduce the score to 4-2 and gave the visitors a life line as he netted with just 10 minutes left to play in the match, but it proved to be too little too late.

East Thurrock United: Giddens, Ring, Brown, Nasha, Scott, Sheehan, Foxley, Gilbey (Bonnet-Johnson 63), Merrifield, Harris (Clark 30), Cossington

Unused subs: Da Cruz and Olukoga.

Haringey Borough: Casillas Carro, Staunton, Demetriou, Richards, Alexandrou, Durojaiye, Akinola (McDonald 20), Aresti, Onokwai, Froxylias, Solomou (Panagiotou 68).

Unused subs: Ismail, Djassi-Sambu, Beattie.

Most Read

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

General election candidates for Hampstead and Kilburn clash over racism and Brexit at fractious Ham&High hustings

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Speaking, Conservative Johnny Luk. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

General election candidates for Hampstead and Kilburn clash over racism and Brexit at fractious Ham&High hustings

Ham & High's Hampstead and Kilburn Hustings at UCS Frognal on 02.12.19. Speaking, Conservative Johnny Luk. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

McCall has mixed feelings after Saracens loss at Munster

Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall

Joshua hails return of heavyweight belts

Anthony Joshua after reclaiming the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship belts from Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia

Haringey Borough suffer defeat at East Thurrock United

Chid Onokwai of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Rugby: Saracens Women 69 DMP Sharks 12

Georgie Lingham races in for Saracens (pic Lara Miller Photography)

Champions Cup: Munster 10 Saracens 3

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists