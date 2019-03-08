Norman knows Wingate’s survival battle will go to the wire

Wingate & Finchley manager Dave Norman (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The club remain three points from safety after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to leaders Dorking Wanderers

Dave Norman is positive Wingate & Finchley will be able to pull clear of danger in the Bostik Premier over the next eight matches.

Last weekend, the Blues suffered a narrow 2-1 loss at home to Dorking Wanderers despite a strong finish to the clash.

Tanasheh Abrahams had pulled the hosts level in the 42nd minute, but goals by Isaac Philpott and Elliot Buchanan settled the contest in the end.

In stoppage time Charlie Cole had the opportunity to equalise, but he was thwarted by Slavomir Huk and Wingate lost for the 19th time in the division this season.

Norman said: “I think if you were a neutral you wouldn’t have known the differential in the points, however they have gone away with three, but there are lots of things to take from this.

“If we continue to work in the manner we are, it will go to the wire - Burgess Hill at home (on April 27) - and we will need three points and that’s football and that is the way it is.

“We want to make sure for the last eight games we continue to work the way we are.

“For the last five to 10 minutes we had them on the ropes, but they survived and that is why they are where they are and all credit to their management team because they have a very good side there.”

Wingate are still three points from safety and could take positives from Saturday’s loss, but time is running out for them.

“It was hard to take at the end because we had a very good opportunity to equalise in the dying minutes, but their goalkeeper made a fantastic save,” Norman said.

“They are a very good side and are top of the table for a reason. They are very experienced all around the park and I know a lot of their players have played at this level and the level above and they are good at what they do.

“For us, we worked very hard and closed the space down and didn’t let them play, so we made them force the ball and at times we played some very good football, which is pleasing.”

He continued: “We have a young side and what we need to do is take positives from every game and there are lots of positives to take.

“Little lapses of concentration are costing us and the defending for the two goals was poor, but having said that, we have created enough chances to at least take something from the game.”

A positive for Blues is relegation rivals Whitehawk lost last weekend, but strugglers Harlow Town won and an upturn in results is needed urgently.