Cypriot international Demetriou reveals how he ended up at Haringey Borough

Stelios Demetriou of Haringey who started the season at Macclesfield town during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Haringey Borough full-back Stelios Demetriou insists the club has a big future after joining them for a few months this season.

Stelios Demetriou of Haringey and Tyreese Walters of Herne Bay during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019 Stelios Demetriou of Haringey and Tyreese Walters of Herne Bay during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

The Cypriot international found himself at the Coles Park outfit after being released from Macclesfield Town following an injury-hit campaign.

And the 29-year-old revealed how the move came about and the reason behind leaving later on in the season for National League North side Bradford Park Avenue.

“It wasn’t the best season for me, but Haringey helped me a lot, they got me back fit and I enjoyed playing for them,” he said.

“They have some really good promising players at Haringey that I’m sure will play at a higher level in the next few years. I think it’s a club that is going places with the set-up they have.”

One of his fellow defenders during that time, Coby Rowe, earnt himself a move to National League side Sutton United after his impressive displays especially in their FA Cup run.

Demetriou added: “There is a few good examples like Coby Rowe, he got a move to Sutton in the National League and is doing really well, unfortunately the league has stopped as he broke into the team, and he proved he is good enough to play at that level.

“If he progresses he could play even higher, we know that when he was at Haringey, but it’s hard sometimes football in the UK.”

The former St Mirren defender says Cypriot friends were the reason behind him joining Tom Loizou’s side after failing to find a club by the time the season begun.

“I was at Macclesfield last season for six months, it didn’t work out for me, I had some injuries and didn’t play too many games,” he said.

“I had a few trials, one club was in the National League, I picked up an injury so it set me further back as I lost pre-season and everything.

“It came to a point where the season started. I had a few friends of mine that play at Haringey and they put me in touch with the manager, they said ,come here, try get some game time and get fit to find yourself back up the leagues,.

“It’s a good club, the manager is a good guy first of all and a good manager.

“I was travelling from up near Manchester down to Haringey to play and to train sometimes, so it wasn’t ideal, and wasn’t my plan long-term to stay there.”