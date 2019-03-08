Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

No chance of lowly Wingate being causal this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 April 2019

Wingate celebrate scoring at home to Potters Bar Town in the Bostik Premier (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Wingate celebrate scoring at home to Potters Bar Town in the Bostik Premier (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dave Norman’s team will look to get back to winning ways and drag Corinthian-Casuals into the relegation dogfight on Saturday

Wingate & Finchley are set for another important game in the Bostik Premier this weekend away to Corinthian-Casuals, who are currently 18th.

The Blues are one spot below the Surrey-based club and five points off them, but a win on Saturday would drag Casuals into a relegation battle.

Dave Norman’s men have struggled again recently, but their future remains in their own hands heading into the final four games this season.

Last weekend, they lost 5-1 at Carshalton Athletic, who moved into the play-offs as a result of the victory.

A fine hat-trick from Ricky Korboa handed Wingate a painful defeat with Anthony Mendy on target for the N12 club in south London.

Thankfully for Blues fellow relegation rivals Harlow Town and Whitehawk lost, although Burgess Hill Town did secure a win.

It makes it extremely tight at the bottom of the table with four points separating four clubs, and with three set to drop out of the division.

All this adds to what makes Saturday an important game for both Wingate and Casuals with a victory for either set to go a long way to making them safe this season.

The previous encounter on December 1 saw the Blues win by a 2-0 score at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Captain Sean Cronin and Reece Mitchell were on target for Wingate and they will look to secure a double over the Casuals this weekend.

Although Norman’s team have lost back-to-back games, both were against play-off chasing sides and in difficult circumstances.

Having recently beaten the sides around them – Potters Bar Town and Harlow – Blues will eye another victory this weekend.

Wingate are also offering trials to kids from under-sevens to under-18s level, in a bid to find and nurture the next generation of young footballing talent.

The club is continuing to grow its youth structure to provide chances for gifted players of all ages to develop.

Trials will take place on Saturday May 4 and Monday May 6 at the club’s Maurice Rebak Stadium, Summers Lane, N12 0PD.

More information and the registration forms are at wingatefinchley.com/trials.

Related articles

Most Read

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Most Read

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Pochettino can count on Spurs star Son to step up

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Champions League quarter-final first leg match against Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

COUNTY CRICKET Middlesex CCC v Lancashire CCC: England’s Jimmy Anderson rolls back the years as cricket returns to Lord’s

England's James Anderson bowls at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. PA

No chance of lowly Wingate being causal this weekend

Wingate celebrate scoring at home to Potters Bar Town in the Bostik Premier (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Guardiola insists City played incredible game in defeat at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling battle for the ball during the Champions League quarter-final, first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

West End Lane Books: West Hampstead’s much loved bookshop celebrates 25 years in business

Kim Morris, Ghassan Fergiani and Danny Van Emden at West End Lane Books. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists