No chance of lowly Wingate being causal this weekend

Wingate celebrate scoring at home to Potters Bar Town in the Bostik Premier

Dave Norman’s team will look to get back to winning ways and drag Corinthian-Casuals into the relegation dogfight on Saturday

Wingate & Finchley are set for another important game in the Bostik Premier this weekend away to Corinthian-Casuals, who are currently 18th.

The Blues are one spot below the Surrey-based club and five points off them, but a win on Saturday would drag Casuals into a relegation battle.

Dave Norman’s men have struggled again recently, but their future remains in their own hands heading into the final four games this season.

Last weekend, they lost 5-1 at Carshalton Athletic, who moved into the play-offs as a result of the victory.

A fine hat-trick from Ricky Korboa handed Wingate a painful defeat with Anthony Mendy on target for the N12 club in south London.

Thankfully for Blues fellow relegation rivals Harlow Town and Whitehawk lost, although Burgess Hill Town did secure a win.

It makes it extremely tight at the bottom of the table with four points separating four clubs, and with three set to drop out of the division.

All this adds to what makes Saturday an important game for both Wingate and Casuals with a victory for either set to go a long way to making them safe this season.

The previous encounter on December 1 saw the Blues win by a 2-0 score at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Captain Sean Cronin and Reece Mitchell were on target for Wingate and they will look to secure a double over the Casuals this weekend.

Although Norman’s team have lost back-to-back games, both were against play-off chasing sides and in difficult circumstances.

Having recently beaten the sides around them – Potters Bar Town and Harlow – Blues will eye another victory this weekend.

