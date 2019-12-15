Wingate share spoils with Corinthian Casuals in six goal thriller

Henry Ochieng of Wingate and Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier Division: Corinthian Casuals 3 Wingate & Finchley 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley had to settle for a share of the spoils after playing out a 3-3 draw with historic outfit Corinthian Casuals.

A Oluwaseun Akinsanya hat-trick proved not enough for the Blues as the Casuals netted a 90th minute equaliser through Robert Jamison at King George's Field.

Benjamin Checklit gave the hosts the lead as he got on the end on an incoming cross in the 11th minute.

Six minutes before the half-time break Wingate levelled the score as Akinsanya headed home as Charlie Ruff popped the ball up to striker after some great inside the Casuals box.

In the 63rd minute Oliver Sitch restored Corinthians lead but it was short lived as Akinsanya netted his second of the match just 11 minutes later.

You may also want to watch:

The former Ware striker nodded home a Charley O'Keefe cross to make it 2-2.

With just three minutes left to play Wingate thought they had sealed the points as Akinsanya rounded off his hat-trick by slotting the ball into the back of the net.

But late drama struck as Robert Jamison hit back on the stroke of full-time to make it 3-3 and give both sides a point from the encounter.

Corinthian Casuals: Bracken, Spencer, Adelakun, Jamison, Strange, Ekim, Bakare, Serbonji, Sitch, Pinney, Checklit (Fitzgibbon 72)

Unused subs: Odunaike, Okojie, Wilson, Mills.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, O'Keefe, Ochieng, Forino-Joseph, Grace, Fleming, Oluwatimilehin, Akinsanya, Ruff, Kennedy.

Unused subs: Read, Platt, Abrahams, Sayoud, Njie.