Rowe runs London Marathon day after playing for Borough

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 May 2019

Haringey Borough footballer Coby Rowe completed the London Marathon on Sunday

Archant

Haringey Borough footballer Coby Rowe completed the London Marathon on Sunday

Archant

The 23-year-old played 90 minutes against Dorking Wanderers and then finished the 26.2-mile course after he raised money for JDRF

Haringey Borough's Coby Rowe took part in the London Marathon on Sunday despite playing in the Bostik Premier during the same weekend!

The semi-pro footballer was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes four years ago, but has bounced back and been a crucial member of Tom Loizou's squad this season.

Rowe, 23, raised money for JDRF – formerly called the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation – and in the end raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

He completed the 26.2-mile course in four hours and 30 minutes and the feat was all the more impressive considering the youngster turned out for Haringey Borough the day before at Dorking Wanderers.

Rowe completed 90 minutes for Loizou's men in Surrey, but was unable to stop them losing 2-0 to Bostik Premier champions Wanderers.

Nevertheless, his boss was delighted for him after. Loizou said: “I am very proud of this boy. He is talented and special to the Borough family. Well done Coby.”

