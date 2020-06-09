Striker Onokwai departs Haringey Borough for St Albans City

Chid Onokwai of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Striker Chid Onokwai has left Haringey Borough to further his career with a move to National League South outfit St Albans City.

Onokwai spent last season with Borough where he scored ten goals in ten games before injury halted that run last November.

Upon his return earlier this year he began to recapture his form only for the season to be cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The towering striker also enjoyed a spell with FC Romania prior to his arrival at Coles Park, netting over 30 times in that period.

The former Romford striker was keen to thank Haringey for an enjoyable season but is now looking to the future.

“I’d like to thank everyone in the Haringey Borough family, especially the fans for making it the most enjoyable year I’ve had in football.

“I now look forward to meeting the new faces and scoring more goals with St Albans in due time.”