Isthmian Premier: Cheshunt 1 Wingate & Finchley 0

Wingate & Finchley are now five league matches without a win after falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Cheshunt.

A 54th minute strike from Afolabi Akinyemi secured the three points for Craig Edwards' side at Theobalds Lane.

The visitors started brightly and thought they had a penalty early on but it was overturned to a free-kick on the edge of the box.

The free-kick was cleared at the near post and allowed both teams to relax after some early tension.

In the 15th minute Ahmet Rifat got on the end of an inswinging free-kick but could only divert his header over the bar.

Three minutes later Alphanso Kennedy burst into the box, crossing with his left, but it was comfortably held by Harry Girling.

A minute later, Alan Fleming burst past Ola Williams but fired wide of the target, before Wingate had another chance as Sean Cronin's clearance bounces off a team mate and it fell to Roman Michael-Percil but he dragged it wide from inside the box.

Despite a number of chances they went into the half-time goalless but it didn't take long for the hosts to change that in the second-half.

Nine minutes after the restart Ola Williams found striker Akinyemi and he then curled it home on the counter attack to give Cheshunt a 1-0 lead.

Wingate tried to get themselves back into the match but couldn't capitalise on any of their chances.

Cheshunt: Girling, Diallo, Williams, Hughes (Lanfers 37), McKenzie, Cronin, Westcott (Collins 46), Camara, Akinyemi (Olusanya 79), Moncur, Re.

Unused subs: Russell and Nelson-Roberts.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, Abrahams, Rifat, Forino-Joseph (Njie 67), Grace, Michael-Percil, Oluwatimilehin, Fleming (Ruff 69), Tejan-Sie (McKeown 69), Kennedy.

Unused subs: Ochieng and Hale-Brown.