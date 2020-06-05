Chelsea confirmed as WSL champions on points per game basis

Chelsea have been confirmed as WSL champions on points-per-game basis (Pic: Tess Derry/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Chelsea have been confirmed as 2019-20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League champions after the season was ended last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Football Association board reached the majority decision to decide the season on a basic points-per-game system after the coronavirus pandemic saw the top division and Championship brought to an early halt.

Chelsea have been awarded the Women’s Super League title as a result, with Manchester City finishing second and joining Emma Hayes’ side in qualifying for next season’s Women’s Champions League.

Liverpool have been relegated to the Championship and will be replaced by Aston Villa, who were awarded the second tier title on PPG.

In a statement, the FA said: “All decisions were made and finalised by the FA board - and were based on the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019-20 season.

“The FA board considered and analysed all of the recommendations made to them by the FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship board, which were collated after a full and thorough consultation process with the clubs.”

You may also want to watch:

Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women’s professional game, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the clubs for their ongoing collaboration and support throughout this period.

“They have played a crucial role in helping to shape the decision-making process, with the welfare of the players and clubs first and foremost.

“I would also like to congratulate the players, coaches and staff of Chelsea and Aston Villa. Although the 2019-20 season has been prematurely curtailed, it has been a hard-fought campaign and their success is well deserved, with the outcome based on sporting merit.

“Women’s football has made huge strides in recent years, and the FA has been at the forefront of investment and support to help grow women’s football at every level of the game.

“Our commitment to the women’s game is unwavering and we will continue to work closely with the clubs to ensure we come back even stronger for the 2020-21 campaign.”

There will be no promotion or relegation between the Championship and third tier this season as the 2019-20 results were expunged between tier three and seven of the women’s pyramid due to the impact of Covid-19.

The resolution of this season’s Women’s FA Cup remains under review and will be discussed by the FA women’s board later this month with the competition at the quarter-final stage.

The FA is also working with clubs and stakeholders “to plan for next season and we aim to announce the target start dates for the 2020-21 campaign soon”.