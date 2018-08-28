Haringey head to Carshalton hoping for less drama!

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou

Tom Loizou’s team have scored two stoppage-time goals this week to dramatically improve their fortunes

Haringey Borough will look to keep pace with Bostik Premier leaders Dorking Wanderers this weekend.

The Coles Park club make the trip to Carshalton Athletic on Saturday hoping to remain within touching distance of the Surrey outfit.

It has been a dramatic week in the division with plenty of late goals and some big scores produced by the title rivals.

On Saturday, new pace-setters Dorking showed they enjoy being at the summit with a 6-0 win over play-off chasing Folkestone Invicta.

Things were not so easy for Tom Loizou’s Borough, but they showed great fight to pick up a point at home to Burgess Hill Town.

Ralston Gabriel scored the opener with a penalty in the 38th minute and added a second three minutes later to make it 2-0 at the break.

Relegation-threatened Town turned the game on its head, though, with four unanswered goals in the second period to take a 4-2 lead.

Borough looked set to lose, but produced late drama at Coles Park with another spot-kick awarded with 89 played.

Gabriel converted to complete his hat-trick and give the north Londoners hope and in stoppage time another spot-kick was won.

Again Gabriel took on the responsibility and with a cool head, he found the net to make it four goals for him and earn Haringey a point.

Days later, on Monday, the Coles Park club were playing again and produced another late, late show to get the better of Brightlingsea Regent.

The visitors went ahead in the eighth minute, but Gabriel levelled for Borough with 71 on the clock.

It set up a tense finale and Regent almost stole the points when Billy Jones fired against the crossbar and Harrison Banner then hit the rebound wide.

Brightlingsea would be left to rue this miss, as an inspired Gabriel dribbled past three opponents and found Ricky Sappleton, who tapped home to spark wild celebrations.

Haringey’s 2-1 win briefly put them level on points with Dorking, but Wanderers saw off Margate 1-0 a day later to open up a three-point gap.

Loizou’s men will hope to eat away at that deficit by winning away to the 14th-placed Robins.