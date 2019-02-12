Blues prepare for crunch period in bid to survive

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore gets down low to make a save against Whitehawk (pic: Martin Addison). Archant

Dave Norman’s team will play two mid-table sides over the next few days hoping to end the club’s 13-game winless run

Wingate & Finchley play on two occasions over the next week and it feels like a key period in their campaign.

The Blues are currently 21st in the Bostik Premier table and have been in the bottom three since the beginning of the year.

Last time out, on Saturday, Dave Norman’s team lost 2-1 at home to Worthing and the gap between themselves and parity is now three points.

However, if they can enjoy some type of success in the two away games they will play this coming week, it will go a long way to ensuring they are still a Bostik Premier club next season.

First up for Wingate, who are without a victory since December 22, is a trip to 14th- placed Kingstonian.

Blues travel to the K’s eager to avoid a repeat of the most recent meeting between the clubs back on November 20.

Kingstonian triumphed 4-0 at the Maurice Rebak Stadium on that day and Wingate will not simply want revenge this time, but a much-needed boost.

After going up against Dean Brennan’s team, Norman will take his side to Hornchurch on Tuesday (March 5) for another big league encounter.

The Urchins are 16th in the table and eight points better off than Wingate, though have improved in recent weeks under Mark Stimson.

Both games will be far from straightforward, but with fixtures running out, Blues need to find a win in order to keep within touching distance of in-form relegation rivals Whitehawk.

The Hawks have jumped out of the bottom three following a three-match winning streak since their 1-1 draw away to Wingate on February 9.

Norman’s men had hoped they were on their way to a positive result last weekend when they opened the scoring in the 63rd minute at Summers Lane.

Reece Beckles-Richards was denied by Worthing stopper Kleton Perntreou, but Irnti Rapai followed up to stroke home from outside the area and make it 1-0.

The Rebels replied quickly, however, with David Ajiboye netting a leveller just three minutes later, but worst was to come for the hosts.

With seven minutes left, the same man, Ajiboye, produced another excellent finish to put the visitors ahead and it was enough to give them a 2-1 win.

Blues are without a victory in 13 matches in all competitions, but will aim to end that run this week.