Wingate draw on the positives, but know wins are needed soon

Wingate & Finchley players celebrate their equaliser against Whitehawk (pic: Martin Addison). Archant

The Maurice Rebak Stadium club dropped a position this week, yet are only one point from safety

Wingate & Finchley are still yet to win in 2019, but have put some foundations in place with back-to-back draws over the last week.

The Maurice Rebak Stadium club are firmly in a relegation battle in the Bostik Premier and next up is a tricky encounter with Worthing.

Blues host the high-flying outfit at Summers Lane on Saturday eager to end a run of 12 matches without a win in all competitions.

It is not all doom and gloom for the N12 club, however, and they will fancy their chances against the sixth-placed Rebels.

While Worthing smashed lowly Harlow Town 9-1 last weekend, before that they had only claimed one victory from their previous five league matches.

Also, things have began to look better for Wingate this week with plenty of fight displayed.

The good news started back on Friday when the Blues announced the signing of forward Anthony Mendy from Bedford Town.

He immediately made an impact with a goal in the 2-2 draw away to Folkestone Invicta on Saturday, but this didn’t tell half the story.

Approaching the end of the 90, the contest was still goalless, but the madness started when a spot-kick was awarded to the hosts.

Ian Draycott finished it smartly and Adam Yusuff added a second for Invicta to essentially wrap up the three points.

With more stoppage time left to play, Wingate were not ready to give up though and reduced the deficit through Mendy.

Then in the 11th minute of time added on, Alieu Njie again popped up with a last-gasp equaliser, like he had done against Whitehawk, to earn Blues an unlikely point.

It was a stunning finish and the goals continued to flow earlier this week on Tuesday when mid-table Bishop’s Stortford visited.

Luke Callander put the visitors ahead with only two minutes gone and yet Irnti Rapai levelled with 13 on the clock.

Sean Cronin then fired Blues in front with 20 played from the spot and Sam Robbins saw red for the foul inside the area.

Jamie Cureton’s Stortford were able to hit back, though, with five minutes of the first half left as Callander completed his brace and it finished 2-2 in north London.

While it extended their winless streak, Blues have drawn three of their last four matches with the only defeat a 2-1 loss to Tonbridge Angels on February 13 and belief is growing heading into a pivotal part of the campaign.