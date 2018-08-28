Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Haringey eye home comforts

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 January 2019

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough and AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott during the FA Cup first round tie at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough and AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott during the FA Cup first round tie at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Coles Park club remain top of the division despite their defeat last weekend

Haringey Borough will look to bounce back on Saturday at home to Margate in the Bostik Premier after losing at Harlow Town last weekend.

The Coles Park club had put together a superb 14-match unbeaten run in the division, which stretched back to October 23, but it surprisingly ended in Essex last time out.

Borough visited the Harlow Arena aware of the potential threat the Hawks carried after the previous meeting.

Despite being involved in a relegation battle all season, the Essex outfit shocked Haringey on October 1 and Tom Loizou would have been eager to avoid a repeat.

It didn’t happen, though, as Harlow earned a shock double over the leaders with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

A crowd of 261 turned up to see Borough take on the hosts and the Hawks started like a house on fire by taking the lead in the second minute.

Haringey failed to deal with a corner and Tom Hitchcock fired the lowly club in front and they made it 2-0 early into the second period too.

Once again Hitchcock was involved as his shot was saved and Emile Acquah reacted the quickest to put in the rebound and stun Borough some more.

Ralston Gabriel pulled one back for the visitors with 56 on the clock, but that was as good as it would get for the north Londoners as Harlow held on for a 2-1 success.

The Coles Park club remain in first place with 49 points, though, and will seek a win this weekend when Margate visit White Hart Lane.

Gate are 16th in the table and suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Loizou’s men back on September 29 with Georgios Aresti on target.

It has generally been good news for Borough in recent months and they will hope for some more this coming weekend.

Related articles

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal v Chelsea: Goal.com’s Blues correspondent Naz Kinsella shares his expert view on Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill, Callum Hudson-Odoi and former Gunner Olivier Giroud

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud applauds the fans ahead of the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Haringey eye home comforts

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough and AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott during the FA Cup first round tie at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on transfer target Denis Suarez: Conversations have been happening ‘privately’

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Arsenal U18 v Spurs U18 FA Youth Cup fourth round PREVIEW: Young gun Fol Balogun aims to shine for Ken Gillard’s talented teens

Fol Balogun. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: I’m not thinking about Mesut Ozil leaving

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists