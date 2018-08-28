Haringey eye home comforts

Rakim Richards of Haringey Borough and AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott during the FA Cup first round tie at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Coles Park club remain top of the division despite their defeat last weekend

Haringey Borough will look to bounce back on Saturday at home to Margate in the Bostik Premier after losing at Harlow Town last weekend.

The Coles Park club had put together a superb 14-match unbeaten run in the division, which stretched back to October 23, but it surprisingly ended in Essex last time out.

Borough visited the Harlow Arena aware of the potential threat the Hawks carried after the previous meeting.

Despite being involved in a relegation battle all season, the Essex outfit shocked Haringey on October 1 and Tom Loizou would have been eager to avoid a repeat.

It didn’t happen, though, as Harlow earned a shock double over the leaders with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

A crowd of 261 turned up to see Borough take on the hosts and the Hawks started like a house on fire by taking the lead in the second minute.

Haringey failed to deal with a corner and Tom Hitchcock fired the lowly club in front and they made it 2-0 early into the second period too.

Once again Hitchcock was involved as his shot was saved and Emile Acquah reacted the quickest to put in the rebound and stun Borough some more.

Ralston Gabriel pulled one back for the visitors with 56 on the clock, but that was as good as it would get for the north Londoners as Harlow held on for a 2-1 success.

The Coles Park club remain in first place with 49 points, though, and will seek a win this weekend when Margate visit White Hart Lane.

Gate are 16th in the table and suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Loizou’s men back on September 29 with Georgios Aresti on target.

It has generally been good news for Borough in recent months and they will hope for some more this coming weekend.