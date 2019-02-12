Search

Wingate let lead slip to suffer another league defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 February 2019

Sean Cronin of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Sean Cronin of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Bostik Premier: Wingate & Finchley 1 Worthing 2

Wingate & Finchley are now three points from safety in the Bostik Premier after a dramatic Saturday afternoon.

The Blues lost 2-1 at home to play-off hopefuls Worthing while struggling Whitehawk smashed lowly Harlow Town to move out of the relegation zone.

It increases the worries of Dave Norman’s team and even though they have a game in hand, they remain without a win in 2019.

After a quiet first period, the game sprung to life in the second half and two goals were scored in the space of three minutes.

The opener arrived in the 63rd minute and Irnti Rapai produced the goods again for the Blues after netting against Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday.

Reece Beckles-Richards saw his shot saved and Rapai was there first to smash home from the edge of the area to make it 1-0.

Unfortunately the lead didn’t last long as David Ajiboye equalised three minutes later with an excellent volley inside the area.

Worthing, boosted by their leveller, pushed for a winner now and in the 83rd minute it arrived at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Ajiboye was sent through on goal and he kept his composure to fire past Shane Gore and ultimately hand the Rebels all three points.

