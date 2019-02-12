Search

Blues remain in bottom three after another 2-2 draw

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 February 2019

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Bostik Premier: Wingate & Finchley 2 Bishop’s Stortford 2

Wingate & Finchley were unable to make the most of playing against 10-men for 70 minutes as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday night.

The Blues, up against their nickname namesakes, knew a win would take them out of the Bostik Premier relegation zone, but the points had to be shared in the end.

It was the visitors who started strongest and they broke the deadlock with two minutes played at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Luke Callander got away from his marker and headed home to already put a dampener on goalkeeper Shane Gore’s 150th appearance for Wingate.

This was the start of a crazy period of play, with Dave Norman’s team levelling the scores with 13 on the clock.

Luke Ifil crossed in for Irnti Rapi and although his first effort was blocked, he showed a cool head and drilled home with his follow up strike.

Wingate then won a penalty six minutes later when Rob Laney was brought down in the area and Sam Robbins received his marching orders for the foul.

Mr Reliable, Sean Cronin, stepped up to take the spot-kick and found the net to make it 2-1 with his 10th goal of the campaign.

Blues were hoping they could build on their advantage and claim a first win of 2019, but Callander had other ideas.

The ex-Heybridge Swifts hitman got on the end of another cross and finished smartly in the 40th minute to ensure it was all square at the break.

Norman’s strugglers pushed for a winner in the second half and Charlie Cole and new boy Anthony Mendy went close, but Blues had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Whitehawk’s win over Burgess Hill Town means they have actually dropped a place in the table to 21st, but are only one point from safety.

Blues remain in bottom three after another 2-2 draw

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Review: Keith? A Comedy, Arcola Theatre

Joseph Milson as Keith in Keith? A Comedy picture Idil Sukan

Muslim Entrepreneur Network investors speak out as co-founders clash over alleged fraud

Members of the Leverage 'family' at an event in November 2017. Picture: Submitted

Late Stephenson try helps UCS down Actonians

UCS Old Boys cross for a try against Actonians (pic: Nick Cook)

Pochettino proud of Tottenham’s fight in spite of adversity

Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League match against Watford at Wembley Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).
