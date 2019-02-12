Haringey’s hopes take another hit with loss at home

Bostik Premier: Haringey Borough 0 Leatherhead 3

Haringey Borough suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since October after a 3-0 loss at home to Leatherhead in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

Tom Loizou’s men were looking to respond after a two-goal reverse at Carshalton Athletic previously, but they fell short again.

After a goalless opening half an hour, Travis Gregory opened the scoring in the 33rd minute for the Tanners.

It stayed this way until the break, but Ibrahim Olutade made it 2-0 with 48 played at a packed Coles Park.

A crowd of 467 supporters then saw Olutade double his tally and increase the visitors lead with 57 on the clock.

It finished 3-0 and further dented Borough’s hopes of winning the title this season with leaders Dorking Wanderers now nine points clear at the summit.

Haringey last lost two games in a row in the middle of October and must find a way out of this slump moving forward.