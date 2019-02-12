Search

Four stoppage-time goals produce most dramatic of finishes

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 February 2019

Wingate & Finchley players celebrate their late goal at Folkestone Invicta with the fans (pic: Martin Addison).

Bostik Premier: Folkestone Invicta 2 Wingate & Finchley 2

Wingate & Finchley and Folkestone Invicta were involved in a crazy game in the Bostik Premier on Saturday with FOUR goals scored after the 90 minutes were up.

In the end, the two teams had to settle for a share of the spoils, but anyone who left Cheriton Road early would have regretted it.

For long periods it seemed the 537 spectators would witness a goalless draw between one side going for the play-offs and another looking to avoid the drop.

However, everything changed when the clock hit 90 and six minutes of stoppage time was added on.

Before this, the only real moment of note occurred in the 72nd minute when the Blues Ahmet Rifat was shown a red card.

As the game entered its final exchanges, the drama started with Invicta winning a 90th-minute spot-kick when Shane Gore was adjudged to have fouled Scott Heard.

Ian Draycott finished it well to seemingly give the hosts all three points and the clash appeared wrapped up completely when Adam Yusuff fired home from 18-yards.

Wingate had other ideas, however, and new signing Anthony Mendy pulled one back to set up a potentially nervy finale and then Blues struck again.

Left-back Layne Eadie whipped a ball in which Sean Cronin flicked on and Alieu Njie was on hand to find the net.

Njie had struck a last-gasp equaliser against Whitehawk seven days earlier and he was at it again in Kent.

The full-time whistle finally followed moments later and Wingate and Folkestone were left to reflect on a crazy climax.

