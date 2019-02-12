Haringey help Loizou’s recovery with Bognor thrashing

Haringey Borough's Joel Nouble looks to keep the ball (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Bostik Premier: Bognor Regis Town 0 Haringey Borough 4

Haringey Borough provided the perfect medicine for boss Tom Loizou with a 4-0 win away to Bostik Premier play-off rivals Bognor Regis Town on Saturday.

After losing their last two matches, the north Londoners bounced back by the seaside to end February on a high.

Borough were without boss Loizou at Nyewood Lane after he fell ill on Wednesday and was hospitalised with breathing problems.

Having had a pacemaker fitted, he was recovering at home as Haringey were doing battle in West Sussex and would have been delighted with the updates he received.

The visitors took the lead in the 36th minute when on-loan Dartford attacker Kudus Oyenuga found the net for his first goal for the club.

It remained 1-0 until half time, but two goals early into the second half put the game to bed for promotion hopefuls Borough.

Joel Nouble grabbed the all-important second with 53 minutes played to put the away side in a strong position.

The game was far from over at this point, but when Haringey were awarded a penalty, Nouble stepped up and finished well in the 66th minute to virtually wrap up the points.

Full of confidence again, Borough added some gloss to the scoreline a minute from time when Femi Akinwande grabbed a fourth to cap a fine day for the N17 club.

Loizou’s team are second in the table and with a five-point cushion over third-placed Merstham while leaders Dorking Wanderers remain nine points clear.