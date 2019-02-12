Borough look for home comforts when Tanners visit Coles Park

Haringey Borough goalkeeper Valery Pajetat kicks the ball forward (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The promotion-chasing side must learn to cope without hitman Ralston Gabriel

Haringey Borough are eager to put together another long unbeaten Bostik Premier run after suffering a setback in the title race last weekend.

Tom Loizou’s team lost 3-1 at Carshalton Athletic to extend their slight dip in form since the turn of the year.

After winning 10 of their final 11 league games in 2018, Borough haven’t been able to replicate that form and have only triumphed four times in their last eight matches.

It has seen them drop from first to second and they now trail Dorking Wanderers by six points after 30 fixtures.

Haringey, after promotion last season, were never really expected to be in and around the top-five this season and so they have already massively exceeded expectations.

Now they are there, though, Loizou will want to remain in and around the upper echelons of the table, but Borough have to keep an eye on various other clubs.

Third-placed Bognor Regis Town have 49 points – seven off Haringey – while slightly further back both Folkestone Invicta and Merstham are on 48 after 30 matches.

Even outside of the play-off places, Enfield Town have 47 points while on 46 points are Lewes and Worthing.

Tonbridge Angels, with one game in hand, are also a dark horse for promotion and in the running for the top-five.

It shows how congested it is becoming at the top and what Loizou’s men need to do now is rediscover their winning formula again.

After losing at Carshalton, following a double by Ricky Korboa and a long-range drive from Harry Ottoway, the N17 club will eye a quick reaction.

Coby Rowe netted at Robins, and Borough must now cope without Ralston Gabriel, who has scored most of their goals since December, after he left to sign for National League club Boreham Wood this week.

This Saturday will see 10th in the table Leatherhead visit Coles Park for a crucial game in the race for promotion.

A win for Haringey would be a major boost ahead of a big clash away to Bognor on February 23, but more points dropped could end their fight for top spot completely.

Loizou will be sure to have his team pumped up and with the backing of the loyal and passionate Coles Park crowd, they will look to get over the line so they can start another lengthy run of victories.