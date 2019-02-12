Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Achillea confident recent additions will help Haringey in final push

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 March 2019

Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Coles Park club freshened up their squad in February and it resulted in a 4-0 win at Bognor last time out

Haringey Borough's attendances at Coles Park this season have continued to improve (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).Haringey Borough's attendances at Coles Park this season have continued to improve (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea praised the impact of the team’s new arrivals in the win at Bognor Regis Town last weekend and backed them to help with the club’s push to secure a sensational promotion to the National League South.

On-loan Dartford forward Kudus Oyenuga got off the mark for the Coles Park outfit in the 4-0 away success and Dimitris Froxylias made his debut off the bench.

Next up for Borough is a home encounter in the Bostik Premier with Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday and they will aim to keep hold of second spot in the division with a win.

Chairman Achillea said: “We have added a couple of players to the squad to freshen things up a little bit after that dip in form we had and it has seemed to work well.

“Our new forward on loan from Dartford, Kudus, was superb on Saturday and having a fit Georgios Aresti back made a difference.

“We have also brought in another Cypriot international, who was recently playing in Scotland (at Falkirk), called Dimitris Froxylias to freshen things up for the final push.”

Although Oyenuga and Froxylias have joined Tom Loizou’s squad, Olu Durojaiye has departed to join Woking in the National League South.

Like Ralston Gabriel earlier in February, the midfielder has exited to sign for a club at a higher level which shows the good work taking place in N17.

Not only have Haringey enjoyed success on the pitch this season, off it their attendances continue to improve week on week.

Their last home match against Leatherhead attracted a crowd of 467 and since the turn of the year the lowest turn-out they have recorded was 336.

“We had a fantastic following on Saturday,” chairman Achillea said. “It was unbelievable the number of people who went to Bognor, it was really incredible.

“I am sure they will be as boisterous as ever this weekend for our home game and we are expecting another good crowd.

“Our last home gate was our highest ever attendance for a league game – close to 470 – and we are hoping for something similar for this one.”

Related articles

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Tracey Wilson: Family and friends let off lanterns in Hornsey High Street to remember teacher and grandmother killed in road crash

Family and friends let off lanterns in memory of Tracey Wilson on her birthday. Picture: Polly Hancock

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Gondar Reservoir planning inquiry: Tempers fray as Camden and campaigners take on retirement village plans

An artist's impression of the completed Gondar Gardens plans. Picture: LifeCare Residences

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Tracey Wilson: Family and friends let off lanterns in Hornsey High Street to remember teacher and grandmother killed in road crash

Family and friends let off lanterns in memory of Tracey Wilson on her birthday. Picture: Polly Hancock

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Gondar Reservoir planning inquiry: Tempers fray as Camden and campaigners take on retirement village plans

An artist's impression of the completed Gondar Gardens plans. Picture: LifeCare Residences

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Achillea confident recent additions will help Haringey in final push

Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Crouch End charity volunteer and ‘heart of the community’ calls for help to find “perfect” van he used to fundraise for 22 years

Gary's van partially loaded - now it's been stolen he's not sure how he'll transport produce to market. Picture: Gary Sycamore

Tottenham need response in vital north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier after he scores an own goal during the Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Hampstead & Westminster’s hopefuls see off Sevenoaks rivals in contrasting fashion

Matt Guise-Brown celebrates (pic Rob Cotterill)

Hendon desperate for victory over Basingstoke as Greens aim to pull clear of danger

Action from Hendon's match with Gosport (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists