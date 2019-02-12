Achillea confident recent additions will help Haringey in final push

Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Coles Park club freshened up their squad in February and it resulted in a 4-0 win at Bognor last time out

Haringey Borough's attendances at Coles Park this season have continued to improve (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). Haringey Borough's attendances at Coles Park this season have continued to improve (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Haringey Borough chairman Aki Achillea praised the impact of the team’s new arrivals in the win at Bognor Regis Town last weekend and backed them to help with the club’s push to secure a sensational promotion to the National League South.

On-loan Dartford forward Kudus Oyenuga got off the mark for the Coles Park outfit in the 4-0 away success and Dimitris Froxylias made his debut off the bench.

Next up for Borough is a home encounter in the Bostik Premier with Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday and they will aim to keep hold of second spot in the division with a win.

Chairman Achillea said: “We have added a couple of players to the squad to freshen things up a little bit after that dip in form we had and it has seemed to work well.

“Our new forward on loan from Dartford, Kudus, was superb on Saturday and having a fit Georgios Aresti back made a difference.

“We have also brought in another Cypriot international, who was recently playing in Scotland (at Falkirk), called Dimitris Froxylias to freshen things up for the final push.”

Although Oyenuga and Froxylias have joined Tom Loizou’s squad, Olu Durojaiye has departed to join Woking in the National League South.

Like Ralston Gabriel earlier in February, the midfielder has exited to sign for a club at a higher level which shows the good work taking place in N17.

Not only have Haringey enjoyed success on the pitch this season, off it their attendances continue to improve week on week.

Their last home match against Leatherhead attracted a crowd of 467 and since the turn of the year the lowest turn-out they have recorded was 336.

“We had a fantastic following on Saturday,” chairman Achillea said. “It was unbelievable the number of people who went to Bognor, it was really incredible.

“I am sure they will be as boisterous as ever this weekend for our home game and we are expecting another good crowd.

“Our last home gate was our highest ever attendance for a league game – close to 470 – and we are hoping for something similar for this one.”