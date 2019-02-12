Borough hope new boy Oyenuga will inspire revival

Greenock Morton's Kudus Oyenuga and Aberdeen's Shaleum Logan (left) battle for the ball (pic: Jane Barlow/PA Images). PA Archive/PA Images

Tom Loizou’s team suffered another setback in the Bostik Premier last weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haringey Borough will hope new signing Kudus Oyenuga can get their promotion bid in the Bostik Premier back on track over the coming weeks.

The well-travelled striker has linked up with Tom Loizou’s team for the next month on a loan deal from Dartford.

Oyenuga, who started out at Tottenham Hotspur, has spent the last two seasons playing in the National League South.

After catching the eye with Chelmsford City, the forward moved to Darts in June 2018, but has now joined Borough to get more game time.

Boss Loizou was thrilled, he said: “I have a good feeling about Kudus, especially with the amount of chances we create.”

Dartford’s joint-managers Adam Flanagan and Jamie Coyle told the official club website: “Kudus has joined Borough on an initial month’s loan to get some starts and to build up his match minutes.”

Oyenuga has turned out for a plethora of clubs during his career to date and enjoyed spells in Finland, Scotland and England’s lower-leagues.

He will be determined to be a hit at Borough, who play in a road ironically titled White Hart Lane, which is merely a few miles away from Spurs where he developed as a up-and-coming young footballer.

Unfortunately his debut at the weekend didn’t go to plan as Haringey lost 3-0 on home soil at Coles Park.

Leatherhead visited N17 in excellent form, hoping to keep their play-off ambitions alive and they did just that.

Travis Gregory opened the scoring for the Tanners with 33 on the clock and a brace by Irahim Olutade in the second half wrapped up the victory.

For Borough, it was another frustrating result and leaders Dorking Wanderers now have a nine-point gap at the top.

Haringey need to look over their shoulder with Tonbridge Angels and Merstham within touching distance again too.

Next up for Loizou’s side is a trip to Bognor Regis Town, who are fifth in the table and only six points off Borough.

It will be a difficult clash for the north Londoners, but one they know they can win if they can hit top form.

The teams last faced off on the opening day of the season and Haringey secured a 2-2 draw following goals by Joel Nouble and Femi Akinwande.

A similar result Saturday would boost the Coles Park club, who have badly struggled for consistency in 2019.