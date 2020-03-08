Search

Advanced search

Haringey Borough bounce back to winning ways at Stortford

PUBLISHED: 10:11 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 08 March 2020

George Djassi Sambu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

George Djassi Sambu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Bishop's Stortford 1 Haringey Borough 2

Georgeios Aresti of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020Georgeios Aresti of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Haringey Borough bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Bishop's Stortford.

Goals from Michael Ademiluyi and Chiduben Onokwai sealed the three points for Tom Loizou's men despite an early goal from the hosts James Baker at the Pro Kit Stadium.

Baker was on hand to bundle home in the seventh minute after great work by Johnville Renee to keep the move alive when the chance looked gone.

Haringey were awarded a penalty in the 22 minute when Christopher Gregan cleared a high ball and hits a Haringey player in the chest on the edge of the box.

Frederick Burbidge saved Roman Michael-Percil's penalty with his feet to keep the hosts 1-0 up.

You may also want to watch:

They took that lead into the half-time break but it didn't last forever as in the 59th minute Michael Ademiluyi caught Burbidge out at the near post with a low strike.

Haringey were then awarded a second penalty of the match in the 88th minute as Mark Haines brought down Ademiluyi in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Onokwai dispatched his effort from the spot to give the visitors a 2-1 lead which they managed to hold on for.

Bishop's Stortford: Burbidge, Gregan, Robbins, Henshaw, Renee, Barnwell (Warman 80), Calver, Greene, Shabani (Johnson 70), Haines, Baker.

Unused subs: Folan, Debrick and McClenaghan.

Haringey Borough: Pajetet, Durojaiye, Kisitu, Richards, Vilcu, Djassi-Sambu, Michael Percil, Aresti, Solomou (Onokwai 66), Oluwatimilehin (Ademiluyi 42), Akinola (McDonald 78).

Unused subs: Alexandrou and Akindayin.

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Finchley and Golders Green, MP says

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Barnet, victims had been in Iran and Italy

A man on the Jubilee line wearing a protective facemask. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Arteta: ‘Big teams find a way to win’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Haringey Borough bounce back to winning ways at Stortford

George Djassi Sambu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Isthmian League: Worthing 4 Wingate & Finchley 2

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

World record bid at London Landmarks Half Marathon

Pardip Minhas is aiming to set a third world record at the London Landmarks Half Marathon on March 29

International Women’s Day: The historic and modern-day pioneers shaping Alexandra Palace

Grace Wyndham Goldie, the BBC executive who pioneered TV coverage of general elections. Picture: BBC Photo Library
Drive 24