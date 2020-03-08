Haringey Borough bounce back to winning ways at Stortford

Isthmian Premier: Bishop's Stortford 1 Haringey Borough 2

Haringey Borough bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Bishop's Stortford.

Goals from Michael Ademiluyi and Chiduben Onokwai sealed the three points for Tom Loizou's men despite an early goal from the hosts James Baker at the Pro Kit Stadium.

Baker was on hand to bundle home in the seventh minute after great work by Johnville Renee to keep the move alive when the chance looked gone.

Haringey were awarded a penalty in the 22 minute when Christopher Gregan cleared a high ball and hits a Haringey player in the chest on the edge of the box.

Frederick Burbidge saved Roman Michael-Percil's penalty with his feet to keep the hosts 1-0 up.

They took that lead into the half-time break but it didn't last forever as in the 59th minute Michael Ademiluyi caught Burbidge out at the near post with a low strike.

Haringey were then awarded a second penalty of the match in the 88th minute as Mark Haines brought down Ademiluyi in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Onokwai dispatched his effort from the spot to give the visitors a 2-1 lead which they managed to hold on for.

Bishop's Stortford: Burbidge, Gregan, Robbins, Henshaw, Renee, Barnwell (Warman 80), Calver, Greene, Shabani (Johnson 70), Haines, Baker.

Unused subs: Folan, Debrick and McClenaghan.

Haringey Borough: Pajetet, Durojaiye, Kisitu, Richards, Vilcu, Djassi-Sambu, Michael Percil, Aresti, Solomou (Onokwai 66), Oluwatimilehin (Ademiluyi 42), Akinola (McDonald 78).

Unused subs: Alexandrou and Akindayin.