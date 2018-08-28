Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hendon hope for better weather at Beaconsfield

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 January 2019

Bayley Brown celebrates opening the scoring for Hendon against Tiverton Town (pic DBeechPhotography)

Bayley Brown celebrates opening the scoring for Hendon against Tiverton Town (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Greens had midweek clash with Weymouth called off after drawing 2-2 against Tiverton Town last weekend

Hendon will hope Saturday’s trip to Beaconsfield Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South does not fall foul of the weather after being frustrated by the midweek cold snap.

The Greens were due to play host to high-flying Weymouth in the league, but that game was postponed shortly before kick-off owing to rapid snowfall in the hour before kick-off.

James Gray’s men were in action last Saturday, though, as they saw their eight-game losing run in the league end with a 2-2 draw at home to Tiverton Town.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit looked to be ending that run in style as goals from Bayley Brown and Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick saw them lead by two at the break.

However, Tivvy netted twice in the second half to earn a share of the spoils and lengthen Hendon’s wait for a win.

The Greens will hope that finally ends this weekend as they seek a success at Beaconsfield.

Most Read

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Lewis Blackman stabbing: Third teen convicted of murdering Kentish Town man

Lewis Blackman, AKA Dotz. Picture: MET POLICE

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Lewis Blackman stabbing: Third teen convicted of murdering Kentish Town man

Lewis Blackman, AKA Dotz. Picture: MET POLICE

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon hope for better weather at Beaconsfield

Bayley Brown celebrates opening the scoring for Hendon against Tiverton Town (pic DBeechPhotography)

Football clubs join Dein’s Twinning Project to rehabilitate offenders

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein launched the Twinning Project in October (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Borough look to clip wings of McKenzie’s Angels

Chinedu McKenzie spent the first half of the 2018/19 season at Haringey Borough (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Spurs will ‘give their best’ to try and reach League Cup final

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (left) and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante battle for the ball during the League Cup semi-final first leg at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Itoje signs new long-term Saracens deal

Saracens' Maro Itoje (pic: Steve Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists