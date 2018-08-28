West Ham v Arsenal: Early team news as Hector Bellerin returns to full training
PUBLISHED: 14:19 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 09 January 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
A trip to the East End looms for Unai Emery’s Arsenal at the weekend when they visit West Ham at the London Stadium.
The Gunners face a return to Premier League action after their emphatic 3-0 victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in the FA Cup third round – to be handed a plum home tie against Manchester United at the Emirates later this month in their bid to win the trophy for a record 14th time.
Yet it is the league which takes priority as the North Londoners bid for a place in the top four and a timely return to the riches of the Champions League next season.
Read on for Layth Yousif’s comprehensive round-up of early team news ahead of the eagerly-awaited London derby:
Hector Bellerin
Returned to full training.
(Left calf)
Laurent Koscielny
Returned to full training.
(Back spasm during warm-up at Blackpool)
Dinos Mavropanos
Returned to full training.
(Groin)
Shkodran Mustafi
Returned to full training.
(Right hamstring)
Nacho Monreal
Returned to full training.
(Right hamstring)
Mesut Ozil
Returned to full training.
(Left knee)
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Right foot. Expected to return to full training in February.
Rob Holding
Left knee. Not expected to return this season.
Danny Welbeck
Right ankle. Not expected to return this season.