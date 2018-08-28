Search

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

PUBLISHED: 15:31 18 December 2018

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The Tottenham fan who threw a banana at Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been banned from football for four years, as well as receiving a £500 fine.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Magistrates said there was a ‘racial element’ to the fan’s actions.

Averof Panteli, claimed that there was no racial motivation behind his actions, however the court disagreed and fined him £500 – £100 more than would have been the case had it been a non-racial act.

The incident happened after Aubameyang’s first goal in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Spurs in early December, when the fan threw the banana skin as the Arsenal striker celebrated.

“It was a targeted gesture to throw a banana skin after a goal was scored by a black player.”

Panteli, who lives in Norwich, pleaded guilty after being charged with throwing a missile on to a football playing area in contravention with the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

The 57-year-old was also banned from attending football matches for four years and ordered to pay a further £135 in costs after the hearing at Highbury and Islington Magistrates court.

After reports of the verdict, Gunners striker Aubameyang posted a picture of an article about the case adding a emoji of a sad face and thumbs up, saying: “Four years and we start again.”

In a seperate hearing in same court an Arsenal fan who threw a plastic bottle at Spurs players celebrating a goal in the same game was banned from attending games for three years.

Charlie Watts, 27, from St Albans, received the ban and a £650 fine, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and £65 victim surcharge, after pleading guilty to throwing a missile.

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a 'racist element'

