WSL: Reading 0 Arsenal 3

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vivianne Miedema set a new FA Women’s Super League scoring record as Arsenal returned to winning ways at Reading.

The Dutch striker has now scored more league goals in a single season than any other player in FA WSL history after her 16th of the campaign set the table-topping Gunners on their way to all three points at Adams Park.

Goals from Miedema, Kim Little and Katie McCabe ensured the north Londoners bounced back to winning ways after losing to Chelsea last time out.

Miedema got the visitors off to a perfect start when she met Katrine Veje’s delivery from the left and saw her shot deflect past Grace Moloney inside the second minute.

Reading grew into the game after conceding and began knocking the ball around with a lot more confidence.

However, it was Arsenal creating the chances and Moloney pulled off a great save to deny Miedema’s close-range header on 27 minutes.

Reading’s best chance of the first half came in stoppage time when Brooke Chaplen set up Remi Allen, who drove her shot wide.

The Gunners almost doubled their advantage early in the second half but McCabe couldn’t direct her header on target, having met a deep delivery from the left.

Fara Williams almost added another stunning strike to her collection of great goals as her volley from out wide was tipped onto the bar by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, while Brooke Chaplen tried her luck from distance soon after but she cleared the crossbar.

At the other end, Louise Quinn’s free header from a corner also missed the target.

The visitors did grab their second to put some daylight between themselves and the Royals, with Little dispatching from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time after Jade Moore fouled Danielle van de Donk in the area.

McCabe then made sure of the points with a shot from distance that flew past Moloney.

Arsenal defender Quinn said: “We started with great intensity, got an early goal, which really set them back – but they’re so dangerous on the attack.

“They’re great at switching the play and with balls over the top because the runs are so smart from the forwards.

“I thought in the first half, we had a decent bit of control. We felt very comfortable, apart from the last 5-10 minutes.

“It started to get a little bit shakier, so it was the perfect time for half-time, to come in and have words.

“Getting the penalty at the time we did was perfect timing. It made it very comfortable and what a strike from Katie (McCabe) at the end just to really seal it.

“I think we deserved the win – definitely. As defenders, it’s been a while since we kept a clean sheet, so it was really important.”

