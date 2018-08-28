Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Qatar court former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ahead of 2022 World Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:52 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 08 January 2019

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger at the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger at the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Qatar have approached former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to take over their national side ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger salutes the fans after his final home game as manager during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger salutes the fans after his final home game as manager during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Wenger, who left Arsenal at the end of last season after 22 years in charge, is being eyed by the Qatari FA as a potential replacement for current coach Felix Sanchez following poor results of late.

Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says goodbye to the fans after the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says goodbye to the fans after the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

The Frenchman has not been short of offers since leaving north London with roles at the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and AC Milan offering him a chance to return to the game but has spoken in the past about the temptation of managing at a World Cup.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United at Cardiff in 2005. Credit PAArsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United at Cardiff in 2005. Credit PA

It would be an astonishing move for both Wenger and Qatar should the 67-year-old agree to take the role on in the middle-east and would certainly help engage home support for the 2022 host nation with Wenger being such a renowned name in the sport worldwide.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

‘It makes no sense’: French-language parking scam targeting Hampstead

Police warn Hampstead residents to watch out for a new parking meter scam. Picture: Sam Volpe

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Afternoon tea in Hertfordshire: 32 of the best

#includeImage($article, 225)

Take a peek at this Japanese-inspired St Albans home

#includeImage($article, 225)

20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

20 of the best pubs in Hertfordshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

8 perfect autumn pub walks in Hertfordshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Gazzaniga to get the nod in goal for Tottenham for semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga makes a save, tipping the ball onto the post from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey during the League Cup quarter-final match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Qatar court former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ahead of 2022 World Cup

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger at the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Diego Godin, Reece Oxford, Nicolo Barella and Franck Kessie

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal heads Arsenal in front under pressure from Lucas Hernández and Diego Godín of Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Selhurst Park trip for Pochettino’s men in FA Cup fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Music Preview: Venus Unwrapped, Kings Place, King’s Cross

Laura Mvula and Black Voices
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists