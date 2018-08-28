Qatar court former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ahead of 2022 World Cup
PUBLISHED: 12:52 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 08 January 2019
Qatar have approached former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to take over their national side ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
Wenger, who left Arsenal at the end of last season after 22 years in charge, is being eyed by the Qatari FA as a potential replacement for current coach Felix Sanchez following poor results of late.
The Frenchman has not been short of offers since leaving north London with roles at the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and AC Milan offering him a chance to return to the game but has spoken in the past about the temptation of managing at a World Cup.
It would be an astonishing move for both Wenger and Qatar should the 67-year-old agree to take the role on in the middle-east and would certainly help engage home support for the 2022 host nation with Wenger being such a renowned name in the sport worldwide.