Premier League fixtures and where to watch the first three rounds

PUBLISHED: 13:53 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 05 June 2020

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

The Premier League has confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season.

Here, the PA news agency lists when and where to watch the opening few games as the sport returns amid the coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (1800, Sky Sports)

Manchester City v Arsenal (2015, Sky Sports)

Friday, June 19

Norwich v Southampton (1800, Sky Sports and Pick)

Tottenham v Manchester United (2015, Sky Sports)

Saturday, June 20

Watford v Leicester (1230, BT Sport)

Brighton v Arsenal (1500, BT Sport)

West Ham v Wolves (1730, Sky Sports)

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (1945, BBC)

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle v Sheffield United (1400, Sky Sports and Pick)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (1615, Sky Sports)

Everton v Liverpool (1900, Sky Sports and Pick)

Monday, June 22

Manchester City v Burnley (2000, Sky Sports)

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester v Brighton (1800, Sky Sports)

Tottenham v West Ham (2015, Sky Sports)

Wednesday, June 24

You may also want to watch:

Manchester United v Sheffield United (1800, Sky Sports and Pick)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (1800, BT Sport)

Norwich v Everton (1800, BBC)

Wolves v Bournemouth (1800, BT Sport)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (2015, Sky Sports)

Thursday, June 25

Burnley v Watford (1800, Sky Sports and Pick)

Southampton v Arsenal (1800, Sky Sports)

Chelsea v Manchester City (2015, BT Sport)

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa v Wolves (1230, BT Sport)

Sunday, June 28

Watford v Southampton (1630, Sky Sports and Pick)

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace v Burnley (2000, Amazon Prime)

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton v Manchester United (2015, Sky Sports and Pick)

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth v Newcastle (1800, Sky Sports and Pick)

Arsenal v Norwich (1800, BT Sport)

Everton v Leicester (1800, Sky Sports)

West Ham v Chelsea (2015, Sky Sports)

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United v Tottenham (1800, Sky Sports)

Manchester City v Liverpool (2015, Sky Sports)

