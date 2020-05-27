Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to resume contact training as ‘Project Restart’ took a giant step forwards. After starting with small, socially-distanced training sessions, players and managers from the 20 top-flight clubs were briefed on proposals for the reintroduction of contact training on Tuesday.

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA) Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

The matter was voted on the following day by Premier League shareholders and has been given the green light as a mid-June return edges closer.

In a statement, the league said: “Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.

“Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) playing Teqball at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA) Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) playing Teqball at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

“The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.

“Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice a week.

“Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government.

“Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow.”