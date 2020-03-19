Postponement of professional football extended until April 30

A general view of the pitch during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Wire/PA Images

The postponement of professional football in England has been extended until April 30, authorities have confirmed.

Premier League, English Football League, FA competitions and the women’s game had originally been postponed until April 3 and 4 because of the coronavirus.

But games will not resume any earlier than April 30 while the June 1 date that seasons must be finished by has also been extended, opening up the possibility of competitions eventually being finished.

In a statement, the FA said: “We’re united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

“The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.

“We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.”