Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ozil omission ‘tactical’ says Arsenal boss Emery

PUBLISHED: 22:42 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 22:43 19 December 2018

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery claims his decision to leave Mesut Ozil out the squad that lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup was a tactical decision, with the World Cup winner’s future at the Emirates in doubt.

The Gunners suffered North London derby defeat thanks to goals from Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli, with German playmaker Ozil not even named among the substitutes.

Speaking about Ozil’s exclusion, Emery said: “It was tactical.

“I thought the players today with us is for us the best to perform in this match.

“We have 24, 25 players and when they are playing one or the other, it is my decision and for me today it is tactical.”

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has been in and out of the Gunners team since Emery took over from Arsene Wenger in the summer, being benched on a number of occasions.

Emery would not be drawn when asked if Ozil could be sold in the January.

“My focus is now is analysing this match and focusing on Saturday,” he said.

“I am thinking of the match Saturday and not this situation.

“Every player is important and one I decided didn’t play. It is only a tactical decision.”

Most Read

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Whittington to pay £224,000 for woman’s surrogacy in US after repeatedly failing to spot she had cervical cancer

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Chisora ready for second shot at Whyte

Finchley heavyweight Dereck Chisora (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil: Doubts surface about his future in North London as January transfer window looms

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Miedema signs long-term extension with Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City Women's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (pic Nigel French/PA)

Hendon aim to end losing run against Frome

Hendon's goalscorer Matty Harriott tries to win the ball (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hampstead sparkle in the gloom to down leaders Belsize Park

The latest rugby news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists