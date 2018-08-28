Miedema signs long-term extension with Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City Women's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (pic Nigel French/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema hass committed her future to Arsenal Women by signing a long-term extension to her contract.

Miedema joined the club from Bayern Munich in May 2017 and has led the line in fine style, making a total of 34 appearances and scoring 29 goals in 28 starts.

That haul makes Miedema the 19th highest scorer a the club since the start of the 1999/2000 season and she has already bagged three hat-tricks this season on the way to a return of 20 goals in 14 games.

Miedema has scored 19 goals in 21 WSL matches over the past two seasons and manager Joe Montemurro told arsenal.com: “Vivianne is a fantastic striker, one of the best in the women’s game.

“She has a fantastic skill to find the back of the net in some of the most difficult positions and her hunger to score and win is something that every team needs.

“We’re delighted that she has signed a new long-term contract with us.”

The 22-year-old Miedema, who helped the Netherlands claim the 2017 European Championships title and has 53 international goals in 65 appearances, added: “I think the direction the club is going in, me being happy here, the fact we’re playing good football, it all made me really appreciate the club.

“I just want to be part of what we’re doing here and keep growing. I’m happy and I hope we’re just going to do a lot of good stuff at the club.”

Miedema netted her most recent goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Millwall Lionesses in the FAWSL Continental Tyres Cup, their final match of 2018.

They return to action on Sunday January 6 with a trip to London rivals West Ham for another Super League fixture, sitting at the top of the table above Manchester City on goal difference, with a game in hand.

Women’s Super League

P W D L F A Pts

Arsenal 10 9 0 1 42 7 27

Man City 11 8 3 0 33 6 27

Chelsea 11 6 4 1 15 5 22

Birmingham 11 7 1 3 14 8 22

Reading 11 5 3 3 17 13 18

West Ham 11 5 1 5 16 19 16

Bristol City 10 4 2 4 9 14 14

Liverpool 11 3 1 7 8 19 10

Everton 10 1 2 7 7 20 5

Brighton 11 1 1 9 7 28 4

Yeovil Tn 11 1 0 10 6 35 3