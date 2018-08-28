Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

McCabe hails Arsenal team-mates

PUBLISHED: 17:33 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 10 January 2019

Katie McCabe of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Katie McCabe of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe hailed her team-mates following their 2-1 win at Birmingham City in the Continental Tyres Cup on Wednesday night.

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Vivianne Miedema snatched an injury-time winner as the holders came from behind to beat Birmingham 2-1 and progress to the semi-finals.

Lucy Quinn had given the hosts the lead, but Dutch duo Danielle van de Donk and Miedema hit back for Joe Montemurro’s side.

And McCabe said: “When you’ve got Viv [Miedema] in your team, you’re always hopeful she’ll come up with a goal.

“We had to keep going, but that’s the character of this team: we’re resilient, and keep going to the very end. I don’t think anyone wanted extra time tonight!

“Both teams played very well with the ball, and tried to play out. It was who was going to make that jump first.

“We played well and created some good chances but we didn’t finish them off.”

Although both teams struggled going forward in the first half, Birmingham had a golden chance to take the lead when Quinn dribbled into the area and was tripped by van de Donk.

The penalty was awarded and centre-back Aoife Mannion struck it well to the goalkeeper’s right, but Sari van Veenendaal made a super stop, tipping it round the post.

Quinn struck the first blow after the break, capitalising on slack Arsenal defending to clip beyond the onrushing van Veenendaal as a long ball over the top from Lucy Staniforth wasn’t properly dealt with.

At the other end Beth Mead swung in a beautiful corner from the right and Janni Arnth ran onto the ball completely unopposed, but skewed her header wide.

It looked as though Birmingham would see out a famous win, but with seven minutes to go McCabe fed the prolific van de Donk, who headed beyond Hannah Hampton.

And McCabe turned provider again at the death, sending in a great ball for Miedema, who took an excellent first touch beyond Hampton and finished expertly from a tight angle with her left foot.

McCabe added: “We’re champions of the trophy and we want to be in with a chance to win everything this season.

“We’re Arsenal, that’s what we’re about: we want to win trophies. So we’ve kept our chances alive – into the semi-finals, see who we get in the draw and hopefully we’ll go on and win it.”

To follow all of the action during the season and to buy tickets visit ticketstores.co.uk/fawsl.

Most Read

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Most Read

Staff leaving Stevenage primary school ‘in droves’ amid claims of classroom violence

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The end of an era’ for Letchworth as Burrs shoe store set for closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

#includeImage($article, 225)

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

#includeImage($article, 225)

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

McCabe hails Arsenal team-mates

Katie McCabe of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Five players the cash-strapped Gunners could take on loan

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

Gray determined to fight on as boss as Hendon hope to end losing run at Met Police

Elliott Charles celebrates his goal for Hendon against Kings Langley (pic: DBeechPhotography)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery in shock revelation: We can only sign loan players

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted he can't afford to buy players in the January transfer window. PA

Kane was clearly offside, fumes Blues boss as VAR debate rages on

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane walks towards the penalty spot prior to scoring during the League Cup semi final first leg against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists