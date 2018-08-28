Search

Juventus reveal interest in landing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

PUBLISHED: 16:08 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 02 January 2019

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

PA Wire/PA Images

Serie A giants Juventus have revealed their interest in signing Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on a free transfer this summer.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal stretches for a ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOAaron Ramsey of Arsenal stretches for a ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 34-time Scudetto winners aim to beat off competition from Italian rivals Lazio, AC Milan and Inter Milan as well as perennial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich.

The 28-year- is out of contract in June and from January 1, the Welsh international has been able to negotiate with clubs and can sign a pre-contract.

The Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, said of Ramsey: “He’s a great player, we really like him and he plays for a great team. His contract is expiring and we’re always alerted to situations that the market offers, so we’ve been alerted to Ramsey.”

Ramsey looks certain to leave Arsenal after his agency appeared to confirm his impending departure in a series of deleted tweets earlier this season.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal battles with Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOAaron Ramsey of Arsenal battles with Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Avid Sports and Entertainment Group which represents Ramsey said the Welsh midfielder wanted to remain at Arsenal - but the Gunners withdrew the offer of a contract extension in September.

Ramsey had looked set to put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at the Emirates after months of contract talks before it was revealed Arsenal changed their mind.

However, the suspicion remains Arsenal head coach Unai Emery wants to offload Ramsey, while those responsible for pulling the purse strings at the club simply do not want to fund a lucrative new deal for a player who has only played eight matches this term.

Ramsey signed for the Gunners from Cardiff 11 years ago for £5m and is the club’s longest-serving player, lifting three FA Cups while netting the winners against Hull and Chelsea during the 2014 and 2017 Wembley showpieces.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal hooks the ball forward in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOAaron Ramsey of Arsenal hooks the ball forward in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

