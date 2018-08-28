Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Europa League: Who awaits Arsenal in last 32 draw

PUBLISHED: 11:51 17 December 2018

The Europa League trophy (pic: PA)

The Europa League trophy (pic: PA)

Archant

Arsenal will learn their Europa League fate on Monday afternoon as the draw for the round of 32 will be made.

The Gunners topped their group, seeing off Sporting Lisbon, Vorksla and Qarabag, winning five out of the six games of group E.

Having finished top, Arsenal will avoid some potentially threatening opponents, as the group winners along with the four best Champions League drop-outs play the group runners up.

With only three British teams in the competition, Arsenal could potentially meet Scottish Champions Celtic in the next round, however cannot be drawn against Chelsea as they too won their group.

Along with Celtic, the Gunners’ potential opponents include:

FC Zurich, Slavia Praga, Fenerbahce, BATE Borisov, Olympiacos, Rapid Vienna, Lazio, Malmo, Krasnodar, Stade Rennais, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Shakhtar Donetsk and Viktoria Plzen.

Unai Emery is known as a Europa league expert having won the competition three times - the joint highest winner shared with former Inter Milan and Juventus manager Giovanni Trapattoni.

Despite having such a formidable record, it certainly won’t be a walk in the park for the Spaniard this year, with the likes of Chelsea, Napoli and Inter Milan in the competition.

It isn’t just the big guns that could prove a threat to Arsenal, and with regard to the round of 32, there are some teams that shouldn’t be belittled.

Club Brugge dropped out of the Champions League after finishing third behind Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in Group A.

The Belgians held both Borussia Dortmund to a 0-0 draw at the Westfalenstadion and also kept Atletico Madrid quiet in a 0-0 draw in Bruges. The highlight of their time in the competition was thrashing Thierry Henry’s AS Monaco 4-0 at the Stade Louis II.

Shakhtar Donetsk are another team to watch, as they battled hard in their group amongst the likes of Manchester City, Lyon and TSG Hoffenheim.

Despite facing two heavy defeats to City, the Ukranian’s drew twice to Lyon, and gained a dramatic last-minute victory away to an impressive Hoffenheim side.

Shakhtar’s top scorer Junior Moraes, is also the top scorer in Ukranian League, having bagged 18 goals in 25 matches in all competitions this campaign. Any team would have a task keeping the Brazilian quiet, and will certainly be one to watch in the competition.

Pushing potential threats out of the picture, one of the most alarming things that Arsenal have to face is a 5pm kick off in the home leg of the round of 32.

The chaos of an early mid-week kick off comes as Chelsea’s game is set to be played on Thursday and so to avoid a clash, Arsenal’s game will take place the day before.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

Haringey Borough go top of the league with Carshalton victory

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in Local Newspapers Q&A: People get furious about tiny little things in their life and it’s brilliant

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in local newspapers

Most Read

10 of the prettiest National Trust walks in Devon and Exmoor

Fingle Bridge (c) Ben Ervine, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

WIN a fabulous ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ Hamper from Devon Hampers

Enter our competition to get your hands on this fantastic prize!

5 things to do in Devon this weekend

Coleton Fishacre (c) WiggyToo, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The A to Z of Christmas in Devon

Festive Sidmouth Town Centre (c) Adam Tinworth, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Green Tree Court in Exeter wins Care Home of the Year award

Green Tree Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey boss Loizou over the moon to be top of the table

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Spurs activate option to extend Jan’s deal until the summer of 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen heads wide during the Champions League Group B match against Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists