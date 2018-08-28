Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Emery hints at Suarez move to Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 22:52 29 January 2019

Jono Spencer

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery hinted that Barcelona’s Denis Suarez is close to completing a move to the Emirates, following his side’s 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

The Gunners, who have been savaged with injuries of late, only have two days left to complete any transfer business that may help push them for a top-four Premier League spot come the end of the season.

Suarez has been heavily linked with a loan move to the Gunners, with Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde even claiming on Tuesday that he is on the ‘verge’ of joining Arsenal.

And following Arsenal’s narrow victory over the Bluebirds at the Emirates, Emery spoke about the importance of bringing in a wide player before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

“If someone can come here to help us, then they will come,” claimed the Spaniard during his post-match press conference.

“We need wingers and Suarez I know from working with him at Sevilla. He has the qualities.”

Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Premier League, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who take on Bournemouth away on Wednesday in their match in hand.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty and Alexandre Lacazette’s fine solo goal in the second half were enough to ensure the Gunners returned to winning ways following their defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester City, Emery will be desperate to bring in some fresh faces to an injury-hit squad as he looks to secure a Champions League spot during his first season in charge at Arsenal.

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

Middle Lane, Crouch End saw a string of Christmas holiday break-ins. Picture: Polly Hancock

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

Shireen Jamil, campaigner for victims of physical abuse, taking part in the anti-airbrushing campaign. Photo: Rob Greig

Highgate locals urge rethink on CPZ proposals at public meeting over controversial changes

Sian Berry explains a point to a member of the audience at the meeting in the Gatehouse pub, on the proposed new CPZ for Highgate.

Trafficking survivor Beth: How I escaped – and how Camden charity Women+Health helped me recover

Beth outside Women+Health in Camden Town, the charity that helped her recover after she escaped trafficking. Picture: Beth

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

#includeImage($article, 225)

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

#includeImage($article, 225)

Highgate locals urge rethink on CPZ proposals at public meeting over controversial changes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trafficking survivor Beth: How I escaped – and how Camden charity Women+Health helped me recover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Emery hints at Suarez move to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium (pic Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Arsenal 2 Cardiff City 1: Player Ratings

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) and Cardiff City's Lee Peltier battle for the ball (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Premier League: Arsenal 2 Cardiff City 1

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Cardiff (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham set to have Son and Sissoko for Watford clash

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son (left) and Moussa Sissoko after the Premier League match at Cardiff City (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

UCS Old Boys clean up against Staines

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the season (pic: Nick Cook)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists