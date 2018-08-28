Emery hints at Suarez move to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery hinted that Barcelona’s Denis Suarez is close to completing a move to the Emirates, following his side’s 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Tuesday.

The Gunners, who have been savaged with injuries of late, only have two days left to complete any transfer business that may help push them for a top-four Premier League spot come the end of the season.

Suarez has been heavily linked with a loan move to the Gunners, with Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde even claiming on Tuesday that he is on the ‘verge’ of joining Arsenal.

And following Arsenal’s narrow victory over the Bluebirds at the Emirates, Emery spoke about the importance of bringing in a wide player before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

“If someone can come here to help us, then they will come,” claimed the Spaniard during his post-match press conference.

“We need wingers and Suarez I know from working with him at Sevilla. He has the qualities.”

Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Premier League, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who take on Bournemouth away on Wednesday in their match in hand.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty and Alexandre Lacazette’s fine solo goal in the second half were enough to ensure the Gunners returned to winning ways following their defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester City, Emery will be desperate to bring in some fresh faces to an injury-hit squad as he looks to secure a Champions League spot during his first season in charge at Arsenal.