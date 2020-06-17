Three million football fans plan to watch every Premier League game, but a third think it is returning too soon

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask PA Wire/PA Images

Almost a third of people think the Premier League is returning too soon, but four out of five footie fans plan to watch the end of the season on TV.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than three million supporters plan to see all 92 games left in the 2019/20 season, while three in five fans (61%) without a subscription only plan to follow the 33 free matches on offer.

Over half of fans with sports subscriptions say the packages are not currently good value for money, with one in ten citing less football than expected as the reason why.

Almost a third of Britons (32%) believe that this week’s return of Premier League action is too soon[1] — but four in five football fans (80%) plan to follow the season’s climax on TV, according to new research from Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

More than three million football supporters (15% of fans) want to watch all 92 games remaining in the Premier League season[2], but the majority (61%) of those without an existing subscription only plan to follow the 33 matches being offered free on the BBC, Amazon Prime and Sky Pick.

Half of football fans paying for sports TV subscriptions (52%) believe they won’t be getting good value for money for the remainder of the season.

You may also want to watch:

One in ten (11%) of those dissatisfied about the value of their subscription said that they were expecting more live football, now that the fixtures have been announced.

But with many of the major providers offering discounts to their sports packages, Uswitch.com calls on consumers to investigate the deals available for both existing and new customers.

Consumers with a Sky Sports package top the list of those most unconvinced by the return of the Premier League, with almost half (48%) saying that it is returning too soon.

Nick Baker, TV expert at Uswitch.com, said: “As the Premier League returns this week, millions of fans are desperate to get the football fix they’ve been missing over the past three months.

“With games being played behind closed doors, fans face a smorgasbord of football on television, with more games than ever before being broadcast live on the small screen.

“However, almost a third of people believe the Premier League is coming back too soon, and millions will miss not being able to watch matches from the pub and live in stadiums with their fellow supporters.

“Watching the Premier League can be costly, and for the three million fans who plan to watch every match it means paying for both BT Sport, which has 20 games, and Sky Sports, with 64 games.

“If you’re keen to watch the matches on Sky Sports but don’t want to sign up for a lengthy contract, NOW TV offers a monthly pass to watch all the Sky Sports channels, which can work out cheaper.”