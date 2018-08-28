New

Arsenal Women v Birmingham City Women: PREVIEW

Beth Mead of Arsenal on the ball against West Ham United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women’s team have the opportunity to reach the semi-finals of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup on Wednesday evening when they host Birmingham City Women at Meadow Park. Read on for Layth Yousif’s preview.

Joe Montemurro’s impressive women’s side have made a perfect start to the tournament picking up four victories from group-stage matches.

The Gunners started their hunt for silverware in this competition by beating West Ham 3-1 through a brace from Katie McCabe before they routed Lewes Ladies 9-0 aided by trebles from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema.

Five academy graduates played in the 5-0 thrashing over Charlton Athletic before the talented 16-year-old Ruby Grant notched her first Arsenal goal during the 3-1 triumph over Millwall.

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe grabbed half a dozen strikes this term with five coming in the League Cup.

The Irish international hit a brace against the Irons before scoring once against Lewes and twice against the Addicks.

The opposition head into the game after ending the group stages as runners-up three points behind Manchester City.

They may have lost on spot-kicks against Bristol City, but had claimed a trio of victories netting 10 goals without reply.

Anne-Katrin Berger delivered a stunning goalkeeping performance the last time Arsenal played the second city side - but the German international has now moved to Chelsea.

Looking further ahead the Arsenal women have been drawn against Crawley Wasps in the FA Cup fourth round with the 22 WSL and Championship sides entering the competition at this stage.

Crawley - who top the fourth tier of the South East region having won all nine of their league games this term – will attempt to beat the record 14-time winners with the 16 sides that progress set to pick up £2,000 in prize money.

For updates from Arsenal Women v Birmingham City Women at Boreham Wood from 7pm follow Gunners reporter Layth on Twitter @laythy29