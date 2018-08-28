Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal Women 2-1 Birmingham City Women: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 21:23 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:34 09 January 2019

Arsenal Women's Sari van Veenendaal. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal Women's Sari van Veenendaal. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Archant

Arsenal Women’s team had the opportunity to reach the semi-finals of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup on Wednesday evening when they hosted Birmingham City Women at Meadow Park. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS.

Arsenal Women's Sari van Veenendaal. PAArsenal Women's Sari van Veenendaal. PA

Arsenal Women:

Sari van Veenendaal: 8 - Performed a superb penalty save with 20 minutes gone from Blues No25 Aoife Mannion diving full length to her right to keep the ball out.

Katrine Veje: 7 - Elegant touch. Solid defensively while always looking to instigate attacks before making way for Lisa Evans midway through the second half

Janni Arnth: 7 - Aimed to build on her goalscoring debut against West Ham on Sunday. Yet it was her defensive solidity which rightly came to the fore against a lively City side

Louise Quinn: 7 - A towering physical presence who marshalled the backline effectively during a number of dangerous forays from the Blues

Danielle van de Donk: 7.5 - Proved equally adept at breaking up Blues attacks with well-timed interceptions as she did in instigating counters. A class act who deserved her late goal

Kim Little: 7 - Put in a shift

Vivianne Miedema: 7.5 - A powerhouse of a striker but was forced to feed off scraps in the first half as City put the Gunners on the back foot. Could perhaps have angled a second half header more accurately when well-placed. Deserved her late goal to record a dramatic late victory

Katie McCabe: 6.5 - Tenacious in defence. Always looked to supplement colleague further up the field by prompting attacks from the left flank

Liz Walti: 6.5 – Another who worked hard but was unable to influence proceedings on a difficult night

Dominique Bloodworth: 7 - Another attack minded defender who was pinned back by Birmingham’s high press. An excellent player who along with many in red and white did not have her best game

Beth Mead: 6.5 - Not as influential as she would have liked after her stellar performance during the 4-2 victory over West Ham at the weekend but it wasn’t for the want of trying

Substitutes:

Lisa Evans: 6 - On for Veje midway through the second half

Leah Williamson: 7- On for Bloodworth and injected a touch more activity ahead of the equaliser

Birmingham City Women:

Hannah Hampton: 7

Meaghan Sargeant: 7

Hayley Ladd: 7

Kerys Harrop: 7

Chloe Arthur: 7

Lucy Quinn: 7.5

Emma Folils: 7

Charlie Wellings: 7

Harriet Scott: 7.5

Aoife Mannion: 6.5

Lucy Staniforth: 7

Substitutes:

Paige Williams: 6.5 - On for Follis

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Most Read

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

There was little space for dog walkers at Scratby this morning Picture: Liz Coates

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

Reader pictures show extent of flooding in Great Yarmouth area

High tides and strong winds battered the Scratby coast on Tuesday. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

West Ham v Arsenal: Early team news as Hector Bellerin returns to full training

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal Women 2-1 Birmingham City Women: Gunners stage late comeback to reach League Cup semi-finals on a dramatic evening

Arsenal Women's Sari van Veenendaal. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal Women 2-1 Birmingham City Women: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal Women's Sari van Veenendaal. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal Women v Birmingham City Women: PREVIEW

Beth Mead of Arsenal on the ball against West Ham United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal transfer target Hector Herrera: Ten facts about the Mexican midfielder who has already tasted glory in England

Brazil's Marcelo in action with Mexico's Israel Sabdi Jimenez Nanez (centre) and Hector Herrera Rubio (left). PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists