New

Arsenal Women 1-2 Chelsea Women: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal Women hosted Chelsea Women at Meadow Park on Sunday in the WSL. CREDIT @laythy29 Archant

Arsenal Women hosted Chelsea Women as Meadow Park on Sunday in the WSL. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS from Boreham Wood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal:

Peyraud-Magnin: 7 - Alert to perform a superb block early on and given no chance with Cuthbert’s brace

Williamson: 7 - ‘Leah’s a Gooner’ is the song and she really is a team person after filling in gamely at right-back even if her best position is as a cultured centre-half. A class act

Quinn: 7 - Put in a shift

Arnth: 7 - Worked hard as she finds her feet at her new club

McCabe: 7 - Made her 50th Arsenal appearance and always gave her best. As she always does

Bloodworth: 7 - Worked like a trojan in the heat of battle

Walti: 6.5 - Not as influential as she would have liked but certainly wasn’t for trying

Little: 7.5 - Captain. Leader. Legend

Evans: 7 - Engaged in a spirited duel with Chelsea’s Jonna Andersson

Miedema: 7.5 - Tough and uncompromising but is uncomplaining when on the receiving end of rough treatment. Deserved her goal

Mead: 6.5 - Another who marked her 50th appearance but will not have the happiest of memories after being on the end of some robust challenges which may have contributed to her being subbed during the interval

Substitutes:

Emma Mitchell: 6.5 - (On for Mead H-T)

Katrine Veje: 6