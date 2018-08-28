Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

PUBLISHED: 16:12 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:20 19 December 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino claims that there is a chance that Harry Kane won’t feature against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Englishman is a doubt as he didn’t train the day before the Carabao Cup quarter final due to having a cold, with Pochettino insisting he didn’t want to risk him going outside.

There is still a chance that Kane will feature, as Pochettino is yet to make a final decision on whether the striker will start the game or named as a replacement.

It’s good news for Arsenal fans with Kane being the second highest scorer in the fixture, however there has been no confirmation that he won’t be in the team.

Other team news for Spurs is that Paolo Gazzaniga will start in goal, as well as Juan Foyth looking likely to start at centre back due to the injury of Jan Vertonghen.

After his theatrics in December’s earlier North London derby after scoring his side’s opener in their emphatic 4-2 defeat, Eric Dier will not feature after having surgery to remove his appendix.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed killing: Camden stab victim ‘had shot a man days earlier’, Old Bailey is told

A file image of the Old Bailey where Erick Ekam's trial is taking place. Picture: Nick Ansell

Most Read

Win a luxury break for two at Armathwaite Hall in the Lake District

The hotel is full of original features

The best Christmas Markets in Lancashire and the Lake District

Preston at Christmas - Photo courtesy of Preston City Council

10 pretty Lancashire villages that you should visit

Pretty Lancashire villages

10 of the best afternoon teas in the Ribble Valley

Afternoon tea at Bashall Barn

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Lancashire and the Lake District

'Saints or Sinners' picnic bench at Holden Clough

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Rose wants Tottenham to stay on track for silverware

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) is caught by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Blues brought back down to earth by clinical Stortford

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt joins carols for jailed West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Richard Radcliffe and Foriegn Secretary Jeremy Hunt MP sing carols with Free Nazanin supporters outside Downing Street 18.12.18.

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists