Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal will welcome their noisy neighbours to the Emirates for the second time in just over two weeks as Tottenham Hotspur pay a visit on Wednesday night in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup.

The hosts will be hoping for a similar result to the one earlier in the month, as the Gunners shocked Tottenham by winning 4-2 in a whirlwind of a game. After going behind in the first half, Arsenal stunned everyone by turning the game on its head and scoring three in the second half to earn bragging rights.

Since then, Unai Emery’s team have failed to perform to that level, and so stepping up for the North London derby will be a chance for Arsenal to right their wrongs.

It’s also an opportunity to advance in the cup, something both teams will be looking to do as well as getting the opportunity to defeat their rivals.

Arsenal reached the final of the Carabao Cup last season, seeing off rivals Chelsea over two legs in the semi-final, before getting dismantled by Manchester City at Wembley.

Fans will recall the electric night that sent Arsenal to the final, and will hope to replicate that atmosphere inside the Emirates on Wednesday.

Spurs will also look at this game to not only advance in the cup, but to make their fans forget about the thrashing at the Emirates just two weeks ago.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks described the game as ‘perfect opportunity’ for revenge on the Gunners.

Arsenal will of course have the home advantage, and when considering the head-to-head statistics between the two at the Emirates which the Gunners lead 82 wins to 63 defeats, it’s a massive boost for the hosts.

Spurs have won just once at the Emirates in all competitions, and have beaten Arsenal three times in the League Cup in comparison to the red’s seven victories.

The Lilywhite’s have excelled since the two clubs met in the competition, however have struggled to progress in cup competitions.

Nevertheless, the visitors have a dangerous squad, and one that is capable of damaging Arsenal, who have been vulnerable in defence as of late.

Arsenal are set to have Sokratis Papastathopoulos back in defence, and the return of Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac is being monitored.

Following Arsenal’s emphatic win against Tottenham earlier in the month, Sokratis warned their rivals that his team weren’t at full potential, fans will be hoping that the Gunners can step it up ahead of the showdown in North London.